Insteel Industries Inc. Shareholders Approve 2025 Equity Incentive Plan at Annual Meeting**

Insteel Industries Inc. recently held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 11th, with significant approvals taking place during the meeting. Shareholders sanctioned the Insteel Industries Inc. 2025 Equity Incentive Plan (the “2025 Plan”) at the gathering.

The purpose of the 2025 Plan is to foster a more closely aligned interest between selected participants and the company along with its shareholders. The plan, effective February 11, 2025, allows for awards to be granted until February 10, 2035, subject to early plan termination. Under the 2025 Plan, a range of awards may be granted, including stock options, stock appreciation rights, and various stock-based awards. Eligibility for participation extends to employees, directors, and consultants of the company and its affiliates, subject to selection by the Committee.

According to the 8-K SEC Filing, the plan outlines that a maximum aggregate number of shares of the company’s common stock that can be issued under the 2025 Plan is defined by a comprehensive formula. This includes shares from the effective date under the Company’s previous 2015 Equity Incentive Plan alongside certain conditions related to stock options and director compensation thresholds.

Moreover, the filing highlighted that the maximum number of shares of common stock subject to awards granted to non-employee directors within a 12-month period, combined with cash fees, should not exceed $750,000 in total value.

The provisions of the 2025 Plan are documented further in the Form 8-K filing, specifying the governance and operational details of granting awards under the plan. Additional insights into the 2025 Plan are accessible in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on January 2, 2025.

In addition, the 8-K filing outlined the matters voted on by security holders at the Annual Meeting. This included the election of Directors, the approval of the Company’s Executive Officers’ compensation, and the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 27, 2025.

The three nominees named in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, Blake K. Doyle, Jon M. Ruth, and Joseph A. Rutkowski, were elected to the Board. A brief overview of each item submitted for voting, along with the results, was detailed in the filing.

Ultimately, the Annual Meeting successfully concluded with the approval of the Insteel Industries Inc. 2025 Equity Incentive Plan among other crucial determinations made during the shareholder gathering, as reported in the recent 8-K SEC Filing.

Please refer to the official SEC filing for the complete details of the 2025 Plan and the outcomes of the matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting.

