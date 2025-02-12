Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.47.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $263.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

