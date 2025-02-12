SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $51.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.90.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SM opened at $40.59 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.
SM Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SM Energy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.