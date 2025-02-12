SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $51.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 244.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $40.59 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

