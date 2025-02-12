Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,608,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 608,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.