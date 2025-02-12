State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 144 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

