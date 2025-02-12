SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 308,549 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,549 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 689.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 108,065 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 99.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.1% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $276,923.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,298.21. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,813 shares of company stock worth $3,041,724 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

