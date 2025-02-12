Choreo LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

