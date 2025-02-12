DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

DaVita Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

