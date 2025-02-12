CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE CF opened at $85.03 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Walnut Level Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $853,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,368,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.