Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $11.24

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Coty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,029,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,696,000 after purchasing an additional 251,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Coty by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,929,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 287,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

