BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 118.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BankUnited by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.1 %

BankUnited stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 37.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

