Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock worth $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 168,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 126,309 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

