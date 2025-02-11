Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 46,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

