Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Rises By 23.6%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.18. 130,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on LEXX

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.