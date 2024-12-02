Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Decreases By 11.2%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,490,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 20,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% in the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79,884 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 117,607 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 169,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

BCRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 653,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

