Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 64,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 290,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.