Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

EFR stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

