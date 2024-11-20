GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,973,629.96 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 126,782 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $8,973,629.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,719,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,499,799.76. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 15th, School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 20,359 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,651.02.

On Thursday, October 31st, School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 865,800 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $64,935,000.00.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $220,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

