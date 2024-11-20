Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,174 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,500,000 after buying an additional 6,719,398 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13,829.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after purchasing an additional 813,744 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Duke Energy by 9,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 761,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $36,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.27 and a 52-week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

