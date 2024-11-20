Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

