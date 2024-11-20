Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 5,013 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $44,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.91 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

