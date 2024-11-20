Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
