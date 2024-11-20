RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 431,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the previous session’s volume of 62,392 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $19.22.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,023 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 3.36% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

