Insider Buying: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Director Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beneficient Price Performance

NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beneficient stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.57% of Beneficient worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.