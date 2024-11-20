Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Quaker Chemical Q1 Earnings

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.1 %

KWR stock opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $151.31 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 284.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.