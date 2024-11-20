Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
