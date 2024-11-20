Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.