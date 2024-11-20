Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $23.23.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
