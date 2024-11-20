Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 154.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of XHR opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.51.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
