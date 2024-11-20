iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 66,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 81,789 shares.The stock last traded at $86.34 and had previously closed at $86.55.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.