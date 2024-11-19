South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.17. 129,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 137,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

SOUHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.1426 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

