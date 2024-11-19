Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 2,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.