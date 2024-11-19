StockNews.com Downgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Accuray Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.70 on Friday. Accuray has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
