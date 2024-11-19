Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 6,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.95% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

