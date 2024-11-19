Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,757 shares of company stock worth $26,262,632. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

