West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $47,122,000. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.