B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 97,319 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 97,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

