Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE stock opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average is $150.44. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

