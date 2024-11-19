Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Energy news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $10,443,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.