Reviewing Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) & Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tevogen Bio has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Tevogen Bio has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 228.13%. Given Tevogen Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tevogen Bio is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A Tevogen Bio N/A -387.78% 434.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $5.90 million 207.07 -$87.96 million N/A N/A Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Tevogen Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Tevogen Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

