Verity & Verity LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BN opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

