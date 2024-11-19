Summit Wealth Group LLC Purchases 9,475 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 1.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

