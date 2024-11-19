CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $342.97 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 497.06, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.