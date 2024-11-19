West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 90.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

