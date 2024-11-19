Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,834 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

