Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Buys 844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.