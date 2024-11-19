Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

