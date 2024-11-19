Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16,023.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5,853.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Shares of ORCL opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $514.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $191.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

