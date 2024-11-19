Kristopher Peter Smith Sells 105,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$56.96. The company had a trading volume of 261,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,369. The firm has a market cap of C$72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.14.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.81.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

