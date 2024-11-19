Kristopher Peter Smith Sells 105,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total transaction of C$5,995,185.00.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$56.96. The company had a trading volume of 261,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,369. The firm has a market cap of C$72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
