SouthState Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $287.27 and a 52-week high of $400.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

