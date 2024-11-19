Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,158. Dorman Products has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $25,157.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 881,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,120,678.98. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $441,706.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,783.54. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,110 shares of company stock worth $7,492,584. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

